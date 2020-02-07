North Cotabato guv opens quarantine stations

BUAL, Tulunan - North Governor Nancy Catamco joins the African Swine Fever (ASF) Provincial Task Force as it opened Thursday the Provincial Quarantine Station in Bual, Tulunan.

The activity is included on the recent ASF prevention action plan crafted by the Provincial ASF-Task Force following the marching order Catamco.

The Quarantine station will serve 24 hours on seven days routine (24/7) to ensure that ASF will be prevented into affecting the swine industry of the province.

The station personnel from Office of the Provincial Veterinarian will conduct strict inspections and disinfection to all vehicles carrying animals, animal product, and by product particularly of swine origin.

Quarantine stations were simultaneously opened today by the Provincial Government on all major entry points of North Cotabato Province, including the Municipalities of Carmen, Pigcawayan, Banisilan, Makilala and all other areas.

Aside from quarantine stations, the ASF will implement the banning of swine, swine products (meat) and by product coming from infected areas.

Conduct of Monitoring and surveillance for ASF prevention and act as Crisis Hazard and Risk Management team.

The TF will also strengthen information and education campaign to ensure that farmers are well informed of the ASF and the prevention of this animal disease.