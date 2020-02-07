North Cotabato guv opens quarantine stations
BUAL, Tulunan - North Governor Nancy Catamco joins the African Swine Fever (ASF) Provincial Task Force as it opened Thursday the Provincial Quarantine Station in Bual, Tulunan.
The activity is included on the recent ASF prevention action plan crafted by the Provincial ASF-Task Force following the marching order Catamco.
The Quarantine station will serve 24 hours on seven days routine (24/7) to ensure that ASF will be prevented into affecting the swine industry of the province.
The station personnel from Office of the Provincial Veterinarian will conduct strict inspections and disinfection to all vehicles carrying animals, animal product, and by product particularly of swine origin.
Quarantine stations were simultaneously opened today by the Provincial Government on all major entry points of North Cotabato Province, including the Municipalities of Carmen, Pigcawayan, Banisilan, Makilala and all other areas.
Aside from quarantine stations, the ASF will implement the banning of swine, swine products (meat) and by product coming from infected areas.
Conduct of Monitoring and surveillance for ASF prevention and act as Crisis Hazard and Risk Management team.
The TF will also strengthen information and education campaign to ensure that farmers are well informed of the ASF and the prevention of this animal disease.
Magnitude 6.4 quake (later reduced to M6.1) jolts south-eastern Mindanao, 4 strong aftershocks follow
GEN. SANTOS CITY - A magnitude 6.4 quake rocked south-easter Mindanao Thursday evening, the state volcanology office reported today.
In a...
North Cotabato guv opens quarantine stations
BUAL, Tulunan - North Governor Nancy Catamco joins the African Swine Fever (ASF) Provincial Task Force as it opened Thursday the Provincial...
MP Candao umapela sa publiko na iwasan ang maling impormasyon hinggil sa coronavirus
COTABATO CITY – Nanawagan si Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Member of Parliament Bai Maleiha Bajunaid Candao sa mga mamamayan ng Bangsamoro...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 6, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. DALAWANG mga binata, patay habang anim na iba pa, sugatan sa magkahiwalay na...
“Dignity burial” offered to slain, unclaimed NPA rebels in Senator Aquino town
SEN. NINOY AQUINO, Sultan Kudarat - After days of repeated appeals and announcements using the social media and local radio stations, nobody...