North Cotabato nurse tests positive of COVID-19

COTABATO CITY – A 47-year-old female who has close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 patient who perished last week has contracted the virus.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, in a statement Friday, said the latest confirmed Covid-19 positive is a nurse-frontliner who works at the Dr. Amado Diaz Foundation Provincial Hospital in Midsayap town.

“This healthcare frontliner was classified as a high-risk person because of a history of close and direct contact with a confirmed Covid-19 last Sept. 23,” Catamco said. The nurse was isolated on Sept. 24 after the patient she was taking care has died.

“She was apparently well until Sept. 26 when she experienced flu-like symptoms. She was swabbed on Sept. 28,” the governor said.

The nurse has mild symptoms, on stable condition and remained isolated. The patient she attended to while working at Amado Diaz Foundation hospital was a 66-year old female from Pigcawayan to who was admitted due to LBM and vomiting last Sept. 23.

She suffered a heart attack after admission and was intubated in the same hospital before her transfer on the same day to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City where she expired.

She was the second North Cotabateño who died because of COVID-19 complications.