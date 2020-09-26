  Saturday Sep, 26 2020 06:51:47 PM

North Cotabato records 2nd Covid-19 death, 10 new cases

HEALTH • 14:30 PM Sat Sep 26, 2020
34
By: 
PNA
File photo of Dr. Philbert Malaluan, IATF provicial spokesperson and Sangguniang Panglungsod member

COTABATO CITY – Health authorities in North Cotabato said a 66-year-old female has died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while 10 new cases were reported in the province as of Friday night.

Dr. Philbert Malaluan, Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 spokesperson, said the figure was based on the statement of the Department of Health (DOH) -12 on the same day.

The patient, the province’s second fatality due to Covid-19, was from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato. She died at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center where she was transferred from the Dr. Amado Diaz Provincial Foundation Hospital in Midsayap on Sept. 23.

“The sexagenarian also had co-morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes,” Malaluan said, adding that the patient’s case is under investigation considering that she has no travel history outside the province.

The province’s first Covid-19 fatality was a 74-year-old male from Kidapawan City who died in July.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, 10 new Covid-19 cases were also reported in the province.

Of the 10 new cases, five are from Antipas town, two from Kidapawan City, two from Pikit, and one from President Roxas.

“They were all locally stranded individuals from Luzon who were swabbed upon arrival in Davao Airport last Sept. 23,” Malaluan said.

He added that these patients are currently asymptomatic, in stable conditions, and are isolated by their respective local government units in the province. 

