  Wednesday May, 27 2020 07:13:25 PM

North Cotabato, Region 12 GCQ extended until June 30

Breaking News • 16:30 PM Wed May 27, 2020
65
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today said for the effective containment of the spread of COVID-19, the regional government in the Soccsksargen region has decided to extend the General Community Quarantine until June 30. 

Pursuant to Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF XII) Resolution No. 8 concurring the declaration of the Provinces of North Cotabato, South Cotabato Sultan Kudarat and Saranggani, and HUCs of General Santos and Cotabato, to retain its General Community Quarantine (GCQ) Status from June 1 - 30, 2020.

Specific Executive Order guidelines to follow..

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NPA official, two followers arrested in North Cotabato

NORTH COTABATO --- A joint Army-police team arrested a senior official of the New People’s Army and two followers in Matalam town Tuesday.

...

North Cotabato, Region 12 GCQ extended until June 30

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today said for the effective containment of the spread of COVID-19, the regional government in...

P608-M inilaan ng DA 12 para sa food production projects sa gitna ng COVID-19 crisis

KORONADAL CITY - Nais ng Department of Agriculture 12 na matugunan kaagad ang epekto ng COVID-19 pandemic lalong lalo na sa supply ng pagkain kaya...

Peace advocate slain, wife hurt in GenSan gun attack

GENERAL SANTOS CITY -- A peace advocate and professor of the Mindanao State University (MSU) here was killed while his wife was...

NDBC BIDA BALTIA (May 27, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. LABING-ISANG mga estudyanteng nagbalik-probinsya mula Cebu, pinakabagong...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208