North Cotabato, Region 12 GCQ extended until June 30

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today said for the effective containment of the spread of COVID-19, the regional government in the Soccsksargen region has decided to extend the General Community Quarantine until June 30.

Pursuant to Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF XII) Resolution No. 8 concurring the declaration of the Provinces of North Cotabato, South Cotabato Sultan Kudarat and Saranggani, and HUCs of General Santos and Cotabato, to retain its General Community Quarantine (GCQ) Status from June 1 - 30, 2020.

Specific Executive Order guidelines to follow..