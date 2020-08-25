  Tuesday Aug, 25 2020 02:23:39 PM

North Cotabato town police chief slain while pursuing gunmen who killed Indian national

Williamor Magbanua and Edwin Fernandez
The remains of Police Major Joan Resureccion at a funeral parlor in Carmen, North Cotabato after he was ambushed by gunmen who earlier killed a Indian money lending trader. (DXND photo))

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – A town police chief in North Cotabato was killed by unidentified gunmen involved in the murder of an Indian national while responding to a shooting incident in Carmen, North Cotabato Tuesday.

Police Major Joan Resureccion, acting police chief of Carmen municipal police office, was shot by the companions of gunmen who earlier shot dead an Indian engaged in money lending business.

Carmen Mayor Moises Arendain said Resurrecion and another police officer were chasing the gunmen involved in the murder of an Indian national when they were ambushed in Sitio Tawan-Tawan, Barangay Poblacion, Carmen, North Cotabato.

“He and other police were conducting pursuit operations against gunmen but were ambushed shortly before 10 a.m.,” Arendain said.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco has condemned the murder of Major Resureccion and urged the provincial police office to bring justice to the slain police officer.

Police and military personnel had been hunting down the suspects.

 

