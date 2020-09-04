North Cotabato vet office culled more than 2,500 hogs to contain ASF

COTABATO CITY – The North Cotabato provincial veterinary office has already depopulated a total of 2,516 heads of hogs in an effort to contain the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said the ASF has already infected the hog industry in 22 villages in four towns of the province and in Kidapawan City.

The latest culling was done in Barangay Salasang, Arakan, North Cotabato.

The office of provincial veterinary reported that the 2,516 hogs were owned by 575 hog raisers.

Gov. Catamco said her office is fast tracking the submission of documentary requirements to the Department of Agriculture for financial aid.

DA-12 Regional Director Arlan Mangelen said owners of culled hogs will get P5,000 each swine as financial assistance from DA.

The provincial government also grants financial aid of P2,000 per head and additional P2,000 from the local government unit.

All in all, a hog raisers get P9,000 for each of the culled hogs.

Gov. Catamco also vowed to do all it can to protect the hog industry and prevent the ASF from further spreading to other areas in the province.

On Tuesday, Catamco signed an executive order that created the Provincial Council for Priority Development Response (PCPDR).

The primary duty of the council is to draft policies and programs involving food security responses, healthcare response, local economy strengthening response, and shelter/housing response.

Catamco also signed Executive Order No. 77 creating the Provincial African Swine Fever Incident Management Team (PASF-IMT) to help the provincial government come up with comprehensive programs to put an end to ASF infection.