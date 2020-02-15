NPA lady leader dies in clash with govt forces in NoCot

KIDAPAWAN CITY — High ranking official of the New People’s Army (NPA) Front ALIP Far Southern Mindanao Regional Committee died in an encounter in remote village in Makilala, town on Friday noon, military official confirmed on Saturday.

Lt. Jocelyn Rapisora, spokesperson for 39th Infantry Battalion, said their forces along with members of the Makilala PNP trooped to Sitio (sub-village) Lacobe, Barangay Malabuan in Makilala town to serve the warrant af arrest against Juanita Tacadao, a.k.a. Isay an alleged NPA’s 1st Deputy Secretary but fired by the rebels.

Tacadao along with four other companions traded bullets with the government forces which lasted for at least five minutes, the military spokesperson said.

The top NPA official was hit in her body and died instantly, but her four companions were able to escape to nearby community at least one hundred meters away from the scene where the firefight took place.

Judge Magnolia Velez, of the 11th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court Branch 20 in Digos City, Davao del Sur issued the arrest warrant against Tacadao for murder and robbery, while, Judge Jose Tabosares, of 12th Judicial Region, RTC Branch 23 in Kidapawan City issued another warrant of arrest against the suspect for Violence Against Intimidation of Person.

Rapisora said that aside from the cadaver of Tacadao, the government forces also recovered an M14 rifle, Caliber 38 revolver with six ammunitions, Improvised Explosive Device, (IED), blasting caps and detonating cords.

The military spokesperson disclosed that Tacadao’s four companions were also wounded in the encounter as they saw blood stains in portions where these rebels withdrew.

“We can’t fire them while evading the arresting team since they ran near the villagers houses when pursued by our men,”Lt. Rapisora, told dxND Radyo Bida station here. Tacada’s remains is now at the funeral parlor in Barangay Poblacion, in Makilala town. (Williamor A. Magbanua)