NPA official, two followers arrested in North Cotabato
NORTH COTABATO --- A joint Army-police team arrested a senior official of the New People’s Army and two followers in Matalam town Tuesday.
Cirilo Amit, an NPA finance officer in North Cotabato province, and two companions, Alex Zurita and Roberto Aspura, are now in the custody of the Matalam municipal police.
They were cornered in Barangay Alemodian in Matalam, North Cotabato by combined personnel of the local police and the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion under the 602nd Brigade.
Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong of the 602nd Brigade said Wednesday vigilant local officials and barangay leaders led soldiers and policemen to the hideout of the three rebels.
Capulong said soldiers found in their lair two handguns, improvised explosive devices and mobile phones.
Local officials said Amit is leader of an NPA group extorting money from the business community in North Cotabato.
