Officials put up isolation facility in remote Basilan town

COTABATO CITY --- Local officials in Basilan’s largest town are not taking chances even as there is no confirmed coronavirus infection case yet in the island province.

The office of Sumisip Mayor Jul Adnan Hataman and the municipal health office have set up a COVID-19 isolation facility somewhere in the municipality as part of its war on coronavirus.

Hataman, chairperson of the Sumisip disaster risk reduction and management council, said Wednesday he is thankful to their provincial governor, Jim Salliman, for supporting their local COVID-19 containment efforts.

The mayor said Wednesday their setting up of an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients is part of their preparations to ensure the safety of constituents from the coronavirus.

He said they are also focused on relief missions benefiting constituents badly affected by the coronavirus quarantine the Sumisip local government unit is imposing in the municipality.

In a press statement, the Sumisip LGU said it is grateful to the military’s Western Mindanao Command and the Basilan provincial police office for complementing via manpower and technical support the mayor’s thrust on protecting the local communities from coronavirus infection.