Officials together dealing with COVID-19 concerns in Basilan

COTABATO CITY --- Officials in Basilan have fused ranks to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Tipo-Tipo town where a residents tested positive to the disease last week.

In a statement Monday, the governor’s office said the mayor of Tipo-Tipo, Arcam Istarul, has placed the entire municipality under enhanced community quarantine, or ECQ, while efforts to trace who the patient may have interfaced with are underway.

The LGU of Tipo-Tipo, the Basilan Integrated Provincial Health Office and the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council under the office of the provincial governor are together focusing attention on the health emergency in the municipality.

Gov. Salliman said Monday the LGU of Tipo-Tipo and all barangay officials under its jurisdiction are in the forefront of their domestic COVID-19 containment campaign.

Mayor Istarul has been providing the governor periodic updates on their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the municipality, according to the provincial government.

Gov. Salliman and Mayor Istarul jointly presided over an emergency dialogue Monday in Tipo-Tipo with barangay officials where they agreed to cooperate in addressing the health issue now besetting the municipality.