OFW, 2 cops new COVID-19 positive in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY --- Two police officers and a returning OFW were among the latest positive cases strictly monitored in an isolation facility in Cotabato City’s Ligtas COVID-19 isolation center.

Dr. Meyasser Patadon, the city health chief confirmed that two policemen found to have positive from COVID-19 were the result of the rapid test conducted to the city frontliners.

Cotabato City is conducting rapid test to 250 policemen assigned in the city.

“We cannot say that it’s a local contamination yet, we are still tracing and investigating it thoroughly,” Patadon said.

Said infected policemen, a 34-year old and 41-year old were both assigned in checkpoints, police station works and other usual police routine.

They are both asymptomatic and both are in stable condition in the isolation facility according to Patadon.

They belonged to one police station assignment. One of them is a resident of Parang, Maguindanao who used to travel every other day after his assignment in the city.

File Photo: Policemen at the height of lock-down during the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Cotabato City last March. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)

The other new case is a female, 40-year old overseas worker who availed of the mercy flight from Manila to General Santos City, arriving last May 6.

She joined the group of fetched locally stranded individuals and returning overseas workers from Maguindanao province.

“However upon testing as standard protocol before they will be isolated, she turned out positive and it was from there she revealed that she is actually a resident of Cotabato City,” Patadon said.

Maguindanao province endorsed the patient to Cotabato City local government for her isolation and recovery process.

As of today, Cotabato City has 13 cases of COVID-19 positive. The previous 10 has recovered from the said dreaded disease.

The rapid test will continue today for the police personnel of station four. (FC)