  Thursday Aug, 13 2020 06:56:11 PM

OUCH! Trailer truck vs multi-cab in Koronadal City

Breaking News • 14:45 PM Thu Aug 13, 2020
34
By: 
RADYO BIDA KORONADAL

KORONADAL CITY - A trailer cargo truck collided with a multi-cab Thursday dawn along the national highway GenSan drive, this city while a 10-wheeler dump truck loaded with sand and gravel turned upside down along a road in Tboli, South Cotabato yesterday afternoon.

Traffic investigation showed that the driver and passenger of the multicab sustained serious injuries during the 1:45 a.m. vehicular crash.

The cargo truck was loaded with steel. Its driver, Leo Pellen Sera, 41, of Tantangan, South Cotabato is now under police custody.

The injured in the Tboli vehicular accident remained unidentified.

 

 

 

The victims were rushed to hospitals for medication. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Orchid garden in Matalam, North Cotabato awaits floral lovers

MATALAM, North Cotabato - Bagama’t hindi pa tuluyang bukas sa publiko, dinarayo na ng ilang mga turista ngayon ang mahigit dalawang ektaryang taniman...

Drug suspect patay sa anti-drug operation sa Matalam, N. Cotabato

MATALAM, COTABATO- Dead-on-arrival sa pagamutan ang isang drug suspek matapos manlaban sa ikinasang drug buy-bust operation ng mga pulis pasado alas...

OUCH! Trailer truck vs multi-cab in Koronadal City

KORONADAL CITY - A trailer cargo truck collided with a multi-cab Thursday dawn along the national highway GenSan drive, this city while a 10-...

Bangsamoro adopts Youth Priority Agenda

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has adopted a priority agenda for 2020-2022 that would guide the regional...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 13, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1…   DALAWANG health worker sa Cotabato City, positibo sa COVID-19; Contact tracing ginagawa, ayon kay CRMC chief Dr. Yambao...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267