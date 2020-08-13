OUCH! Trailer truck vs multi-cab in Koronadal City

KORONADAL CITY - A trailer cargo truck collided with a multi-cab Thursday dawn along the national highway GenSan drive, this city while a 10-wheeler dump truck loaded with sand and gravel turned upside down along a road in Tboli, South Cotabato yesterday afternoon.

Traffic investigation showed that the driver and passenger of the multicab sustained serious injuries during the 1:45 a.m. vehicular crash.

The cargo truck was loaded with steel. Its driver, Leo Pellen Sera, 41, of Tantangan, South Cotabato is now under police custody.

The injured in the Tboli vehicular accident remained unidentified.

The victims were rushed to hospitals for medication.