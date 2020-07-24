P1.1-M shabu seized during drug sting in Cotabato province
PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato – Anti-narcotics operatives, police and military forces arrested today two suspected drug peddler and seized more than P1 million worth of shabu and guns.
Regional Director Naravy Duquiatan of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Soccsksargen region (PDEA-12), said the successful anti-drug operation was joint efforts of PDEA-12, PDEA Bangsamoro Region, PDEA North Cotabato, 34th Infantry Battalion and the local police of Pigcawayan, Cotabato province.
The arrested drug peddling suspects were Benjie Walas and Rahib Acob, both listed in PDEA data as high value targets.
Undercover agents dealt with the suspects along the national highway in Barangay Binucogan, Pigcawayan, Cotabato province at 9 a.m. Friday.
Duquiatan said seized from them were two cal. 45 pistols with bullets, about 200 grams of suspected shabu, a motorcycle without license plate and the marked P1,000 bill placed atop photo copied bills (boodle money)
The suspects are now detained at PDEA-12 detention facility in Gen. Santos City.
