P1.7 million worth of shabu seized in PDEA-ARMM bust

MAGUINDANAO --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from a large-scale trafficker who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu Odin town Wednesday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, identified the suspect as Jordan Rakim of Datu Anggal town in Maguindanao.

Rakim is now in the custody of PDEA-BARMM.

Rakim was arrested in the act of selling half a kilo of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during a sting on Wednesday morning along a highway in Barangay Pinguiaman in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Azurin said the shabu confiscated from the suspect shall be used as evidence in prosecuting him for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.