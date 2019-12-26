P300K worth shabu seized from trafficker

MAGUINDANAO --- Police personnel in Pagalungan town foiled on Christmas Day an attempt to smuggle P300,000 worth of shabu to a nearby town in North Cotabato.

Col. Arnold Santiago, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said Thursday members of the Pagalungan municipal police are now in custody of drug trafficker JC Castillo Mendoza from whom they seized the shabu he was to deliver to a contact in North Cotabato province.

Santiago, however, declined to reveal the accomplices of the suspects and the source of the drugs pending outcome of follow up operations.

Santiago said the suspect was intercepted while on a passenger van by a police team, led by Capt. Kris Solivio, guarding a security checkpoint along a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Galakit, Pagalungan.

Mendoza appeared restless and even tried to hide his sling bag under the seat when Solivio and his men checked him and other passengers through the doors of the vehicle.

Alert policemen immediately inspected his bag and found inside P300,000 worth of shabu.

Santiago, who is a lawyer, said the suspect, now detained at the Pagalungan municipal police station, shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.