P3.4-M shabu seized, peddler arrested in Maguindanao

1 kilo of shabu seized in Datu Odin Sinsuat entrapment operation

MAGUINDANAO - Authorities seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a drug trafficker arrested in Datu Odin Sinsuat town Thursday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said the suspect, Nadzmie Ameril, alias Samir, is now in their custody.

He was arrested in the act of selling half kilo of shabu to a non-uniformed PDEA agent in a tradeoff at Barangay Makir, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Azurin said Ameril was entrapped with the help of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police and personnel of the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion.

Azurin said they will charge Ameril with violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Philippine Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.