P35 million worth TESDA-12 regional office inaugurated

KORONADAL CITY --- Officials inaugurated Friday the P35 million worth regional office bulding here of the Technical Education and Skills Authority-12, something employees had, for 18 years, wished to have.

TESDA’s director-general, Isidro Lapena, told guests to the event that the three-storey light blue building was constructed with the help of Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, meant to complement domestic skills and livelihood programs for residents of Region 12.

The building is located inside the Region 12 government complex along the GenSan Drive here, the overland arterial route connecting the cities of Koronadal and General Santos, central Mindanao’s busiest commercial hubs.

Lapena and Pacquiao jointly led the inaugural rite, also attended by elected officials in the city and nearby towns.

In a message, Pacquiao said the role of TESDA in nation-building, particularly in providing educational interventions the youth sector need to become productive, is something he recognizes as so essential in fostering peace and development in the countryside.

“We in TESDA will do our best in delivering TESDA services to all. We are thankful to Senator Pacquiao for helping us realize our dream to have this regional office here,” Lapena said.

TESDA-12 employees said they have, for 18 years, wished to have a presentable office from where they can launch programs and activities intended for the local communities.

Region 12 covers the cities of Tacurong, Koronadal and Kidapawan and General Santos and the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani.

The TESDA-12 is also helping capacita former Moro secessionist guerrillas and members of the New People’s Army who have returned to the fold of law and are now being reintroduced by the government to mainstream society.