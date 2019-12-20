Palace elated justice served to Maguindanao massacre victims

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday welcomed the court's ruling that favors the 58 victims of the massacre in Ampatuan town in Maguindanao province 10 years ago.

In a press conference, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo was convinced that the court's final verdict was based on the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense.

"The Palace welcomes -- as it respects -- the decision rendered by Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of Branch 221 of the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City on the decade-long case where 58 individuals, 32 of whom were media workers, were assassinated in Ampatuan, Maguindanao last November 23, 2009," the Palace official said.

The families of victims’ quest for justice was over after Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 221 Presiding Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes ruled that the 197 accused are guilty of multiple counts of murder.

Solis-Reyes, in a decision promulgated Thursday, found Datu Andal Unsay Ampatuan Jr., Zaldy Ampatuan, Anwar Ampatuan Sr., and several others guilty of 57 counts of murder and sentenced them to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years imprisonment without parole.

'No duplication' of Maguindanao massacre

Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration would ensure that there will be "no duplication" of Maguindanao massacre in the country.

He said the crime is one of the factors that prompted the President to anchor his presidency on the "preservation and maintenance of law and order in the entire country."

"Maguindanao Massacre marks a dark chapter in recent Philippine history that represents merciless disregard for the sacredness of human life, as well as the violent suppression of press freedom. This savage affront to human rights should never have a duplication in this country’s history," Panelo said.

"The Chief Executive assures us of his absolute obedience to the constitutional command to serve and protect the Filipinos people even at the sacrifice of his life, liberty and honor," he added.

No intervention from executive branch

Panelo clarified that the executive branch did not interfere to influence the court's decision.

"We reiterate that the participation of the Executive Branch -- considering that the case was pending for adjudication before another independent branch of the government: the Judiciary -- is defined by virtue of the principle of separation of powers with regard to this suit," he said.

"Despite the aforesaid, we wish to commend our executive officials, who were either involved in the case as prosecutors or were heavily interested in its outcome as protectors of press freedom and human rights, for ensuring that the propriety and integrity of the proceedings were upheld," Panelo added.

In a separate interview earlier Thursday, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said the President had exhausted all efforts to ensure the immediate promulgation of court's decision on Maguindanao massacre case.

The Maguindanao massacre has been dubbed as the world's deadliest single attack on journalists, and the worst case of election-related violence in the country.

Fifty-eight people, including the wife, relatives and supporters of then gubernatorial candidate and now Maguindanao 2nd District Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu, were killed and buried by armed men in Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Nov. 23, 2009.

The victims were on their way to Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao to witness the filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) of Mangudadatu for the 2010 gubernatorial race when the crime was perpetrated.

Other victims include 32 journalists who were supposed to cover Mangudatu's filing of COC in the local Commission on Elections office in the province.

Around 197 individuals, including 15 members of the controversial Ampatuan clan, were initially implicated in the decade-old Maguindanao massacre, but only 117 were arrested while 80 remained at large.

Out of the arrested, eight have died during the period of trial, including clan patriarch Andal Ampatuan Sr. who succumbed to liver cancer in 2015.

'Final judgment' up to Supreme Court

Panelo acknowledged that the Quezon RTC Branch 221's ruling can still be challenged before the Supreme Court.

He said the parties who were dissatisfied with the court's ruling can still seek legal remedies before the high tribunal, which will give the "final judgment."

"There were verdicts of guilty and acquittal. It behooves the parties to respect them. There are those who view the judgments as justice having prevailed. There are others who have contrary views," he said.

"Those who disagree with the judgments of the court have legal remedies under disposal. Ultimately, it will be the Supreme Court that will give the final judgment. For now, what is important is that the rule of law has prevailed," the Palace official added.

Protection of media workers 'far from over'

Meanwhile, Panelo said the release of ruling on Maguindanao massacre case does not mean the end of the Duterte administration's resolve to protect media workers in the country.

The Palace official guaranteed that the government, through the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) created by virtue of Administrative Order 1 signed by Duterte in 2016, would secure any member of the media from any act of "violence, threat or intimidation."

"While the promulgation of judgment on the case is done, the narrative on the protection of media workers is far from over," he said.

"The President and the whole of government see this as a constant trial and is therefore still hard at work in building a nation where wanton acts of violence can be prevented so that any intention to threaten our democracy will not prosper even at its inception," Panelo added. (PNA)