PDEA agents arrest 2 gov't workers selling shabu inside gov't compound
Joint operatives of PDEA RO XII - South Cotabato Provincial Office under the direct supervision and control of Director Naravy Duquiatan, Koronadal City Drug Enforcement Unit and South Cotabato Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit conducted buy-bust operation at the vicinity of Provincial Engineer’s Office, Brgy. Zone 4, Koronadal City on February 5, 2020 at around 10:30 in the morning.
The operation resulted to the arrest of Renante Anas y Juntado Alias Lantoy, 36, male, married, resident of Brgy. Buenavista, Surallah, South Cotabato and Joemel Cabrera y Vicente, 39, male, married, resident of Purok Masipag, Brgy. Sta. Cruz, when they conspired to sell a sachet of suspected shabu in exchange of Php500.00 buy-bust money.
Also confiscated was another sachet of shabu weighing more or less 0.05 gram.
The suspects are employees of the Provincial Engineers Office of South Cotabato. Anas is a permament employee with the plantilla position of Heavy Equipment Operator I while Cabrera is a contractual employee.
Cases for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II, RA 9165 will be filed against the suspects who are detained at PDEA RO12 Detention Facility.
