PDEA agents neutralize drug dealer in Buluan entrapment operation

MAGUINDANAO --- State agents shot dead a drug dealer for resisting arrest after an entrapment tradeoff involving P170,000 worth of shabu in Buluan town Thursday.

Jhetrue Mastura Tantong died from multiple bullet wounds while being rushed to a hospital.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the operation that resulted in the death of Tantong was assisted by the Buluan municipal police and the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion.

Azurin said the PDEA-BARMM agents who laid the sting that went awry and resulted in the death of Tantong recovered from his possession the P170,000 worth of shabu he handed over to a buyer disguised as a drug dependent.

Azurin said agents were forced to neutralize Tantong when he pulled out a .45 caliber pistol when he sensed he had sold shabu to plainclothes anti-narcotics operatives.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also confiscated Tantung’s .45 caliber Armscor pistol bearing serial numbers 11453426.