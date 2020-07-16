  Thursday Jul, 16 2020 10:54:48 PM

PDEA agents neutralize drug dealer in Buluan entrapment operation

Peace and Order • 12:15 PM Thu Jul 16, 2020
62
By: 
John M. Unson
Agents tried but failed to save the life of drug dealer Jhetrue Mastura. (Contributed) 

MAGUINDANAO --- State agents shot dead a drug dealer for resisting arrest after an entrapment tradeoff involving P170,000 worth of shabu in Buluan town Thursday.

Jhetrue Mastura Tantong died from multiple bullet wounds while being rushed to a hospital.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the operation that resulted in the death of Tantong was assisted by the Buluan municipal police and the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion.

Azurin said the PDEA-BARMM agents who laid the sting that went awry and resulted in the death of Tantong recovered from his possession the P170,000 worth of shabu he handed over to a buyer disguised as a drug dependent.

Azurin said agents were forced to neutralize Tantong when he pulled out a .45 caliber pistol when he sensed he had sold shabu to plainclothes anti-narcotics operatives.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also confiscated Tantung’s .45 caliber Armscor pistol bearing serial numbers 11453426. 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 16, 2020)

HEADLINES:

1.  ISANG DOSENA, nadagdag sa bilang ng mga COVID-19 patient sa Region 12;  apat naman sa...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12; 3 new recoveries too

COTAABTO CITY - Tatlo katao ang nadagdag sa bilang ng mga COVID-19 patients sa Soccsksargen region ngayong araw batay sa situation report ng DOH-...

PDEA agents neutralize drug dealer in Buluan entrapment operation

MAGUINDANAO --- State agents shot dead a drug dealer for resisting arrest after an entrapment tradeoff involving P170,000 worth of shabu in Buluan...

NDU community holds send off mass for Bishop Charlie Inzon, OMI

COTABATO CITY - The Notre Dame University community, led by university president Fr. Francis Zabala, OMI in Cotabato City on Wednesday held a send...

NDU community holds send off mass for Bishop Charlie Inzon, OMI

COTABATO CITY - The Notre Dame University community, led by university president Fr. Francis Zabala, OMI in Cotabato City on Wednesday held a send...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208