PDEA, cops arrest 3 suspected drug peddlers, seize P680K worth of shabu

COTABATO CITY – Acting on tips from concerned citizens, joint police and anti-narcotics operatives conducted drug buy bust operation that led to the arrest of three persons, a woman included, and recovery of Php680,000 worth of suspected shabu.

The buy bust operation was conducted in Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, about 500 meters away from the Army’s 6th Infantry Division headquarters.

Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, director of Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Region (PRO-BAR), identified the arrested suspects Maimona Bagundanag, 24, her husband Sidik S. Bagundang, 24, both residents of Barangay Ganta, Kabuntalan, Maguindanao and Mohalidin Pikit, alias Kulaleng, 42 and a resident of Barangay Dadtumeg, Kabuntalan, Maguindanao.

Abu said operatives of Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) conducted buy bust operation at 2 p.m. in Sitio Curbada, Barangay, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao that resulted to the confiscation of 100 grams of shabu.

The three suspects are now detained at the PDEA-BARMM custodial facility. Abu lauded the police and anti-narcotics operatives for the successful operation.

“This reflects the commitment of PRO BAR to stop the proliferation of Illegal drugs in our society while we are fighting COVID-19,” Abu said.