PDEA dismantles drug den, arrests owner, 4 drug suspects

KORONADAL CITY – Anti-narcotics and police operatives dismantled on Wednesday stumbled upon a drug den while conducting drug buy bust operation in Barangay Apopong, Gen. Santos City.

Director Naravy Duquiatan of PDEA-Soccsksargen said anti-narcotics agents and police were only after Kim Bautista, 28 who was peddling illegal drugs along Purok Ilang-Ilang, Barnagay Apopong.

After he handed over the stuff to a poseur buyer, Bautista, a resident of Polomolok, South Cotabato, was arrested while in the house of Aldrico Lubaton in Barangay Apopong.

It turned out the area where Bautista was arrested was a drug den. Nabbed inside the drug den owned by Lubaton were Jimrueal Dumanjog, 28, Princess Aquino, 22, and Ian Paul Escobanez, 21, all residents of Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Seized inside the drug den were three five sachets of suspected shabu, shabu paraphernalia and the P500 buy bust money.

All the five suspects are now detained at PDEA-12 detention facility while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Druts Act of 2002) will be filed against them.

At a news conference, Duquiatan reported that in 2019, a total of P23 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in more than 1,000 anti-drug operations in the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato, Sarangani and the cities of Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal and Gen. Santos.

About 1,100 drug suspects have been arrested and at least two big time drug syndicates have been neutralized in South and North Cotabato. Duquiatan also said that PDEA is keeping a close watch on at least five drug rings in the region.