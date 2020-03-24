PH church to join worldwide prayer vs. coronavirus pandemic on March 25
Heeding the call of Pope Francis, the Philippine Catholic Church has set a simultaneous praying of the “Lord’s Prayer” on Wednesday as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a circular issued Monday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines affirmed its participation in the worldwide prayer.
“Heeding the Pope’s invitation, we recommend that we will pray together the Lord’s Prayer at 7:00 p.m. on March 25,” said Fr. Marvin Mejia, CBCP Secretary General.
Speaking after the traditional recitation of the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis called on Christian churches to respond to the pandemic “with the universality of prayer, compassion, of tenderness”.
“In these trying days, while humanity trembles due to the thread of the pandemic, I would like to propose to all Christians that together we lift our voices towards Heaven,” he said.
He particularly invited the leaders of Christian Churches to join in reciting the “Our Father” on March 25 at noon in Rome, or 7:00 p.m. in the Philippines.
The pope also announced that on March 27, he will preside over a moment of prayer on the “sagrato” of St. Peter’s Basilica, the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the facade of the church.
The ceremony will consist in readings from the Scriptures, prayers of supplication, and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; and will conclude with Pope Francis giving the Urbi et orbi Blessing, with the possibility of gaining a plenary indulgence for all those who listen to it live through the various platforms of communication.
The blessing “to the City [of Rome] and to the World” is normally only given on Christmas and Easter.
The live broadcast from the Vatican will begin at 6:00 p.m. Rome time (1:00 a.m. on March 28, Philippine time).
PH church to join worldwide prayer vs. coronavirus pandemic on March 25
Heeding the call of Pope Francis, the Philippine Catholic Church has set a simultaneous praying of the “Lord’s Prayer” on Wednesday as a response...
God is our refuge and our strength, an ever-present help in distress
TUESDAY OF THE FOURTH WEEK OF LENT
READING 1EZ 47:1-9, 12
The angel brought me, Ezekiel,
back to the entrance of...
BARMM to buy local for relief goods, military plane brings PPE, medical supplies
COTABATO CITY - In order to make the communities productive as the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic severely hit the local economy and the people’s...
BARMM identifies 196 Filipino attendees to Malaysia Tabligh gathering
COTABATO CITY -- A total of 196 of the 215 Filipino-Muslims who attended a Tabligh (Islamic preachers) gathering in Malaysia has now been...
Catamco CoVID 19 lab test result: negative
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Cotabato Governor Nancy laboratory tested negative of Covid-19.
The Governor received the official information at 9’o...