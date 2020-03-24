PH church to join worldwide prayer vs. coronavirus pandemic on March 25

Heeding the call of Pope Francis, the Philippine Catholic Church has set a simultaneous praying of the “Lord’s Prayer” on Wednesday as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a circular issued Monday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines affirmed its participation in the worldwide prayer.

“Heeding the Pope’s invitation, we recommend that we will pray together the Lord’s Prayer at 7:00 p.m. on March 25,” said Fr. Marvin Mejia, CBCP Secretary General.

Speaking after the traditional recitation of the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis called on Christian churches to respond to the pandemic “with the universality of prayer, compassion, of tenderness”.

“In these trying days, while humanity trembles due to the thread of the pandemic, I would like to propose to all Christians that together we lift our voices towards Heaven,” he said.

He particularly invited the leaders of Christian Churches to join in reciting the “Our Father” on March 25 at noon in Rome, or 7:00 p.m. in the Philippines.

The pope also announced that on March 27, he will preside over a moment of prayer on the “sagrato” of St. Peter’s Basilica, the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the facade of the church.

The ceremony will consist in readings from the Scriptures, prayers of supplication, and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; and will conclude with Pope Francis giving the Urbi et orbi Blessing, with the possibility of gaining a plenary indulgence for all those who listen to it live through the various platforms of communication.

The blessing “to the City [of Rome] and to the World” is normally only given on Christmas and Easter.

The live broadcast from the Vatican will begin at 6:00 p.m. Rome time (1:00 a.m. on March 28, Philippine time).