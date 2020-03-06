Philhealth Area 4 AVP for Mindanao Alonto visits Region 12, meets with employees

KORONADAL CITY - “Impressive!”

This was the word of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) Mindanao Acting Area Vice President Datu Masiding M. Alonto of the 2,089 square meters lot donated by Koronadal City government to PhilHealth for the setting up of its office regional office at Prime Regional Center.

In Photo are (L-R) PhilHealth XII Field Operations Division Chief, Engr. Eugenio C. Donatos; PhilHealth X Planning Officer III, Anshari M. Mangondato; PRO BARMM Regional Vice President, Atty. Khaliquzamman A. Macabato; Area IV Acting Vice President, Datu Masiding M. Alonto, Jr.; PhilHealth XII Acting Regional Vice President, Dr. Antoniette M. Ladio and PhilHealth XII Management Services Division Chief, Merlie C. Sabug during the area visit of Acting AVP Alonto at the Prime Regional Center, City of Koronadal on February 26, 2020.

“I’d been around and I have seen other regional offices but it is only now that I have come to know an LGU that was able to accommodate all government agencies in one place. It is exciting to note that we will be joining them. We have a good location. It might be challenging due to budgetary cut this year but we will try to convince the management since we are bounded by the Memorandum of Agreement,” Alonto said.

“Within 18 months, we must show our genuine desire to put it up, otherwise it might be awarded again to another party. That itself is a compelling reason for us to push through with the project. We can never get another the same good area in Koronadal plus the fact that our direction right now is UHC. I can see the expansion. With expanded responsibilities, we need a bigger office. Bigger than what we have at present,” the acting AVP added.

With Universal Health Care (UHC), he only hoped that the four million population of Region XII will continue supporting PhilHealth and that they would help cultivate the fund to cover everybody.

In the dialogue that he had with PhilHealth XII personnel, he stressed that as AVP for Mindanao his primary concern is to make this happen with the help of PhilHealth XII Regional Vice President, Dr. Antoniette M. Ladio.

“Having said that, I am really happy to be here with you. I had been an acting AVP since October and I am about to turn over my post to the incoming AVP by Monday. This might be my final duty as far as AVP function is concerned,” he told Philhealth XII officials and employees.

“I really have chosen Koronadal out of many schedules. It has been postponed several times. I can no longer refuse the invitation of the Regional Office. I am also from here. I was born in a city not far from here, Cotabato. Just don’t ask me when. I am from this place actually and it is close to my heart. Atty. Macabato is likewise from here. We are no strangers here. That is why our concern for Region XII is the same concern for other areas as well,” Alonto quipped.

Since the priority of the current administration as reiterated by him is more on the UHC; it is important that everybody understand its implications since it seeks to expand PhilHealth employees’ duties and functions.

He is pushing for the hiring of personnel at the Local Health Insurance Offices (LHIO) not on the top level of management to help respond to the growing needs of PhilHealth members requiring more services from the frontline facilities. (Hanah G. Naanep, PRO III)