PhilHealth renews coverage of 4Ps and MCCT beneficiaries

HEALTH • 11:15 AM Fri Jan 17, 2020
Hanah G. Naanep/PhilHealth 12

KORONADAL CITY - As a result of the continuing implementation of Indigent Program sponsored by the National Government, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has just renewed coverage of Indirect Contributor members under the Listahanan, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Modified Conditional Cash Transfer (MCCT) beneficiaries.

With immediate eligibility under the Universal Health Care Program, members under this sector are guaranteed of PhilHealth benefits.

CE1 or Certificate of Eligibility shall no longer be required from the members upon availing of their benefits.

AS stated further in the recently issued memorandum by PhilHealth, walk-in 4Ps and MCCT members who are not included in the renewal but would like to avail of their benefits shall only be required to present their 4Ps IDs and Certification from MLinks or Local Social Welfare Officers to the Local Health Insurance Offices for enrolment under the Indirect Contributors Program.

 

 

 

