PhilHealth XII celebrates silver anniversary

KORONADAL CITY - In support to the corporate order issued by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth), the Philhealth Region 12 celebrated its 25th anniversary with a thanksgiving mass on February 14, 2020 at the Christ the King Cathedral here.

The mass was presided over by Fr. Romeo Catedral, Vicar I of St. Anthony parish.

In his homily, Fr. Catedral challenged all employees to show compassion, love and mercy while serving the community not just today but every day.

He reminded that the workers are all God's servants who by chance were assigned in PhilHealth XII.

"Let us serve the public according to how Jesus Christ served the people during His life here on earth," he said.

A brief program at the regional office led by the legal service office followed the liturgical service.

In his message, Dr. Antoniette M. Ladio, PhilHealth 12 acting regional vice president, said: “In spite of what we have been through, both personal challenges and natural disasters, we still manage to go on and have kept serving our stakeholders to this date.”

"Reckoning them have made us who we are at present, resilient and committed. As we celebrate our 25th, let us not forget how far we have come. It was only 22 years ago when we started our operation in General Santos and eventually moved here in Koronadal with Ms. Merlie C. Sabug as the first OIC, Sir Ramon F. Aristoza, Jr., as the first RVP followed by Dr. Miriam Grace G. Pamonag, Ms Marjorie A. Cabrieto, Sir Dennis B. Adre and me. Unfortunately, we were not given the chance to invite them due to the guidelines and budget for the celebration. Anyway, I hope I can still celebrate the same anniversary with you in the next five years," he quipped.

On the other hand, the five Local Health Insurance Offices (LHIO), as front line service providers conducted their own "Pasasalamat" with the walk-in clients.

These clients received freebies like umbrella, t-shirts, USB, water flasks, passport holder, canvass bags and toiletries especially those who have answered trivia questions about the National Health Insurance Program.

With ARVP Dr. Antoniette M Ladio, MSD Chief, Merlie C. Sabug; HCDMD OIC- Chief, Dr. Lizamar P. Banatao and FOD Chief, Engr. Eugenio C. Donatos II and the rest of the working committees and employees, the PhilHealth XII’s 25th anniversary activities were successfully conducted.