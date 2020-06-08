  Monday Jun, 08 2020 11:52:42 AM

Philippine Eagle "rescued" in Makilala, North Cotabato

Local News • 10:30 AM Mon Jun 8, 2020
22
By: 
Williamor A. Magbanua

Flash!!!

Philippine Eagle na rescue sa Barangay Kisante, Makilala, Cotabato.

Dalawa katao ang nakakita sa agila na pinagtutulungang awayin ng kumpol kumpol ng mga uwak sa loobang bahagi ng isang rubber plantation.

Dali dali nilang nilapitan ang ibon at binalot ng damit. Sa taya ng mga awtoridad nasa 20 kilo ang timbang ng nasabing agila.

Nakatakdang iturnover ngayong araw ang ibon sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources o DENR.

Courtesy: Aprilyn Villaren

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Philippine Eagle "rescued" in Makilala, North Cotabato

Flash!!!

Philippine Eagle na rescue sa Barangay Kisante, Makilala, Cotabato.

Dalawa katao ang nakakita sa agila na pinagtutulungang...

Freak tornado destroys 40 homes in Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

PRES. QUIRINO, Sultan Kudarat - At least 40 homes made of light materials were damaged by a freak tornado that hit farming communities here over...

Rejoice and be glad; for your reward will be great in heaven

READING 11 KGS 17:1-6

Elijah the Tishbite, from Tishbe in Gilead, said to Ahab:
“As the LORD, the God of Israel, lives, whom I...

New Zamboanga auxiliary bishop to be ordained Aug. 24

The Archdiocese of Zamboanga’s new auxiliary bishop will be welcomed to his new ministry at a special ceremony.

Bishop-elect Moises Cuevas...

Gunfights between Moro groups rock Pikit municipality again

COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of villagers were displaced by gunfights Sunday between two heavily-armed Moro factions in Pikit town in North Cotabato...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208