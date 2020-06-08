Philippine Eagle "rescued" in Makilala, North Cotabato
Flash!!!
Philippine Eagle na rescue sa Barangay Kisante, Makilala, Cotabato.
Dalawa katao ang nakakita sa agila na pinagtutulungang awayin ng kumpol kumpol ng mga uwak sa loobang bahagi ng isang rubber plantation.
Dali dali nilang nilapitan ang ibon at binalot ng damit. Sa taya ng mga awtoridad nasa 20 kilo ang timbang ng nasabing agila.
Nakatakdang iturnover ngayong araw ang ibon sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources o DENR.
Courtesy: Aprilyn Villaren
