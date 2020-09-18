Philippine Serpent Eagle released back to the wild in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A juvenile Philippine Serpent Eagle (Spilornis holospilus) which was recently rescued in Magpet, Cotabato Province finally returned to its natural habitat pn September 15, after it was released by environment officials in the area.

Ecosystem Management Specialist (EMS) Rosie R. Camiguing, protected area and wildlife unit head of the Matalam Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), said that the wild bird was found weak and struggling to fly by Nino V. Alquizar, a concerned citizen from Barangay Sibawanin in Magpet town on September 13.

Alquizar immediately informed the incident to the authorities in order to ensure the safety of the Serpent Eagle.

Based on the examination conducted by Kidapawan City Veterinarian Eugene B. Gornez, DVM, he recommended the immediate release of the wildlife since it didn’t show any signs of weakness and injuries.

EMS Camiguing together with Junalyn U. Cabanlig, Cotabato Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office focal person and other DENR personnel facilitated the release of the wild bird in Magpet.

Recently, a PH Serpent Eagle was also rescued in Tacurong City which is now under the protection of DENR-12 Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat. CENRO Matalam