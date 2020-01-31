Phivolcs revises bulletin: Magnitude 4.9 (not 5.2 ) quake shakes Digos City, Davao Sur
DIGOS CITY - A magnitude 4.9 quake hits Davao del Sur Friday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.
The quake which came at 7:18 p.m. was tectonic in origin and was traced 25 kilometrs north of Digos City.
The city and municipal disaster offices in Davao del Sur are still assessing the effect of the strong quake, the strongest aftershock since twin tremors that rocked the province last December.
Phivolcs reported the following Intensities:
Intensity II - Don Carlos, Bukidnon
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Malungon, Sarangani; Koronadal City and Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity III - Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City
Intensity II - Kiamba, Sarangani
