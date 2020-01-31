  Friday Jan, 31 2020 08:50:23 PM

Phivolcs revises bulletin: Magnitude 4.9 (not 5.2 ) quake shakes Digos City, Davao Sur

Breaking News • 19:45 PM Fri Jan 31, 2020
29
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

 

DIGOS CITY - A magnitude 4.9 quake hits Davao del Sur Friday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The quake which came at 7:18 p.m. was tectonic in origin and was traced 25 kilometrs north of Digos City.

The city and municipal disaster offices in Davao del Sur are still assessing the effect of the strong quake, the strongest aftershock since twin tremors that rocked the province last December.

Phivolcs reported the following Intensities:

Intensity II - Don Carlos, Bukidnon

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Malungon, Sarangani; Koronadal City and Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity III - Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City
Intensity II - Kiamba, Sarangani

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Phivolcs revises bulletin: Magnitude 4.9 (not 5.2 ) quake shakes Digos City, Davao Sur

 

DIGOS CITY - A magnitude 4.9 quake hits Davao del Sur Friday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)...

Fogging kontra Chikungunya, isinagawa sa Tampakan, South Cotabato

TAMPAKAN, South Cotabato  - Nagpatupad ng fogging operation ang municipal disaster risk reduction and management council o MDRRMC ng Tampakan,...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 31, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. ASSOCIATION OF BARANGAY CHAIRPERSONS President ng South Upi, Maguindanao,...

South Upi town official killed in gun attack

MAGUINDANAO --- Gunmen killed Thursday the president of the association of barangay captains in an upland town in the province.

The 37-year...

DENR-12 personnel sighted thousands of waterbirds in Sultan Kudarat

TACURONG CITY – Thousands of various waterbird species were sighted at Lake Buluan in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat during the recently conducted annual...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208