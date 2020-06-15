  Monday Jun, 15 2020 02:12:20 AM

Physical distancing at Immaculate Conception Cathedral mass in Cotabato City

Church • 20:45 PM Sun Jun 14, 2020
38
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Social distancing has been strictly observed during today's mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Physical distancing at Immaculate Conception Cathedral mass in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - Social distancing has been strictly observed during today's mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral. 

Cotabato City's 9-month old COVID-19 positive recovers

COTABATO CITY -- A 9-month old baby boy, Cotabato City's 10th coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient and the region's 24th, has survived the virus...

`Bigtime' shabu trafficker in Lanao del Sur arrested

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized shabu, an assault rifle, a grenade launcher and fragmentation grenades from a drug dealer arrested Saturday in...

Dawlah member killed, 5 others arrested in Midsayap

NORTH COTABATO --- A member of the Dawlah Islamiya was killed while four others yielded after a brief gunfight with soldiers on Saturday in...

Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure or none at all due to heavy rain

Announcement from Metro Cotabato Water District :

Water Service Advisory

What: Notice of Low Water Pressure to No Water

When...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208