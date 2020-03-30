Pigcawayan mourns the death of pilot-trainee frontliner in fight vs. COVID-19

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato - The people of Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, led by Mayor Jean Dino D. Roquero, mourn the untimely demise of Edmark Agravante Jael who along with seven others perished in a plane crash Sunday night at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Edmark's passing. Our sincere condolences to the family, we know no words can ease your pain right now," the statement from the local government unit said.

We pray that the light of God’s face shines on you in the darkness of your grief.

Edmark is a pilot trainee who served as frontliner as part of the MedEvac plane that carried a patient supposedly for Haneda, Japan and some medical supplies. The plane exploded as it tried to take off at NAIA at past 8 p.m.

He is actually from Barangay Dinganen in Buldon town in Maguindanao, which is so near in Pigcawayan, and was a product of the Notre Dame of Pigcawayan (Batch 2014). He was more like a resident in this municipality where he had stayed most of his time when he was in Pigcawayan.

Expression of sorrow flows from the Local Government Unit of Pigcawayan, Notre Dame of Pigcawayan teachers, staff and his batchmates at NDP (Batch 2014).

National online news sources said those who died were an American national, a Canadian national, a flight medic, a nurse, a doctor and three flight crew of Agusta WW24 aircraft, according to Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal.