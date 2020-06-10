Pikit IDPs to return home with gov't help

CARMEN, North Cotabato – After staying in cramped and unsanitary evacuation centers, hundreds of Moro families displaced by hostilities due to feuding Moro clans in PIkit are expected to return home Wednesday with the help of the provincial government.

These internally displaced persons (IDPs) are expected to be sent to their villages of Dalingaoen, Nunguan, Balatican and Balungis, all in Pikit, North Cotabato.

This after North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco met with Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, 602nd Infantry Brigade commander and other stakeholders.

During the dialogue, representatives of IDPs and local officials have freely expressed how dismayed they were for having to evacuate and stay in evacuation camps for more than two months.

Catamco assured the IDPs that the provincial government will provide means and transportation so the evacuees can return home with the military providing security along the way.

Catamco was told that the conflict resulted in the burning of 139 houses.

Involved in the conflict due to land dispute were Jonaydie Abas and Commander Sambutuan Sanday. They both belonged to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) but Sanday was kicked out for disobeying MILF leaders.

Present during the dialogue were PNP provincial Director Henry Villar, DILG Director Ali Abdullah, MILF-Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) representative Omar Bayao, MILF - Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG) officer Norodin Pandita, AhJag Secretariat, - Amiril Abdulwahab, MNLF State Chairman Rolando Olamit, Pikit Mayor Sumulong Sultan, village chairman and Board Member Dulia Sultan, local officials Racma Butuan, Salaban Butuan and Lokayda Abdulrahman.

Balungis Brgy Chairman Racma Butuan revealed how life was in evacuation centers, especially during rainy season.

“We all wanted to go home so our people can attend to t their farms and livelihood,” Butuan said.

Mayor Sultan told Catamco he initiated peacetalks between warring clans and came up with a solution although both sides traded bullets again.

Catamco said the Army, the MILF and local officials will assist in the immediate return of the affected civilians who are now staying in seven evacuation centers.

It was the second time that Catamco initiated peaceful dialogue of warring families in North Cotabato.

Last month, she also facilitated settlement of rido in Matalam, North Ctoabato.