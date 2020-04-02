Plan to use hospital as isolation facility opposed 

NORTH COTABATO --- Residents of President Roxas town picketed at the entrance to a state-run hospital to dramatize their opposition to its possible conversion into a COVID-19 isolation facility.

The plan is part of a COVID-19 containment effort of the health department and the provincial government of North Cotabato, where there is no recorded coronavirus infection case yet.

Officials said the opposition of residents to the possible use as an isolation facility of the New Cebu District Hospital in President Roxas town in North Cotabato could have stemmed from fallacies about the coronavirus, among them a belief that air can spread it in their barangays.

Indignant residents told reporters they were not consulted on the plan to use the hospital compound as a COVID-19 isolation facility.

They barricaded at the entrance to the hospital compound and blocked the route with used tires.

Unruly picketers even threatened to harm hospital workers if they proceed with the plan.

A team of soldiers and policemen are now securing the premises of the New Cebu District Hospital

Senior members of the North Cotabato provincial peace and order council said everything is under control and that a dialogue with protesting President Roxas residents can put a peaceful closure to the issue.