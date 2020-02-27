Planes to fly in Central Mindanao Airport before 2020 ends

MLANG, North Cotabato - Governor Nancy Catamco fulfills her word as she sets the Signing of Deed of Sale of properties and disbursement of payment for the land areas utilized for Central Mindanao Airport facilitated by Cotabato Provincial Government today.

The event is graced by DOTR Assistant Secretary Jim Melo who expressed confidence to the administration of Governor Catamco.

“I am confident planes will take off and fly before the year ends.” Melo said, DOTR will support the Governor all the way to make the airport operational. If they are to be asked on the intensity, he would answer " kung pwede bukas agad, operational na."

The Governor expressed gratitude to the presence of land owners who were very elemental to perfect the required documents of DOTR.

She said, "I am very excited at halos di ako makatulog," thinking of this event today. I wanted this airport to be operational as this will spur the economic activity of the province, she said.

In gesture of respect to then Governor Emmanuel Pinol, now MINDA Authority Secretary who envisioned and started the project almost 18 years ago, the governor acknowledged the presence of former Boardmember Socrates Pinol and says she was proud of the vision and believed it and commits to continue pursuing activities to make it a success.

At least 15 landowners were schedule to affix their signatures to their respective deed of sale. The payment for the land purchases were taken from the 14 Million fund dowloaded by DOTR a few years back.

In attendance of the activity were members of Airport Technical Team spearheaded by Provincial Administrator Nicholas Marasigan, PLGU Chiefs of Offices, LGU Mlang Mayor Russel Abonado and officials, Acting-Legal Officer John Paul Zerrudo and PLO staffs, and land owners who signs the documents.

Shortly after lunch, Catamco and DOTr Asst. Secretary Melo visited Mindanao Central Airport in joint effort to make it operational.

The site visit was agreed after land owners did the official signing of Deed of Sale this morning. Joining the inspection team is Engr. Domingo Duyungan, who reveals that an estimated 40M pesos will be utilized for site development, rehabilitation and improvement of Terminal Building. ASEC Melo on the other hand commits to fast tracking the fencing of the vicinity as this is one requirement prior to operation.

Targeting the year end as take off, Melo said they will need to work on fencing by March provided that all needed titles and other documents will be submitted.

“Bilib po talaga ako kay Governor Nancy,” says Asec Melo describing the positivity he had felt with how fast the Governor made things possible.