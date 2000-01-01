PNP on high alert after 10 local terrorists killed in Lanao clash

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed all units in the Bangsamoro region on heightened alert to preempt any retaliatory attacks after 10 suspected members of the local Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed in a Lanao del Sur encounter on Friday.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed local police forces to continue coordination with the military for follow-up operations against remaining members of the local terrorist group to prevent further attacks and stabilize affected communities.

“All our units in Lanao del Sur and nearby areas are on alert and are in constant coordination with our military counterparts in the conduct of operations to crush the remaining threat and eventually bring peace and development to the local communities,” Nartatez said in a statement Sunday.

He said the police remain in full control of the security landscape in Lanao del Sur, saying the heightened alert status is a proactive measure to safeguard civilians.

Nartatez urged residents to coordinate closely with local precincts whenever they spot any suspicious activity.

A police team and soldiers from the Army’s 1st Infantry Division were to serve arrest warrants for murder, frustrated homicide, kidnapping and serious illegal detention against a DI-MG leader in Barangay Banga-Pantar in Marantao when the group opened fire on the government forces.

An hour-long firefight erupted and ended with 10 suspected terrorists killed, including four females.

No casualties on the government side were reported during the 1 a.m. law enforcement operation.

Police seized two M16 rifles, an M4 rifle, an M1 Garand rifle, a caliber 38 revolver, a hand grenade, and several improvised explosive device components. (PNA)