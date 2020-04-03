PNP: Soccsksargen crime rate down 48.76 percent amid COVID-19 health crisis

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Police Regional Office 12 – Crime rate in SOCCSKARGEN deflated Over 48.76% in just 15-days due to Enhance Community Quarantine and continues Law Enforcement Operation.

As of March 15 to present date crimes involving focus crimes decreases over 60% especially on heinous crimes (murder, homicide, robbery, theft, physical injury, MC motornapping, MV motornapping and rape) compared to 2019 crime statistics.

“So far, we are generally peaceful. There are only few incidents of major crimes that has been reported to us, but rest assured that PRO 12 anti-illegal drugs operations as well as other law enforcement operations against criminality still continue.” PLTCOL LINO D CAPELLAN, Chief RPIO.

Based on PRO 12 data Peace and Order Index (POI) composed of Index and Non-Index crime it shrunk from 603 to 352 POI or 41.63% has been deflated as to start of Enhance Community quarantine in the Region.

“We are after the deflation of crime incidents even without this Virus, PRO 12 is making an extra effort to crack down criminal elements and their activities, considering also that big factor brought by the coronavirus in the decrease of incidents recorded,” PRO-12 spokesperson Lt. Colonel Lino Capellan.

“Part of the community quarantine rules is the public is discouraged to go out of their home, especially if it is not necessary with this the anatomy of crime is well explained, for opportunities for lawless elements were denied, thus, crime perpetrators cannot perform their motive and this for me is the very reason why the implementation of the strict quarantine has been successful as it lower our crime incidents in the region,” PRO-12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus said.

“However the community, law enforcement agencies and the local government must continue to work hand in hand in encouraging the public to just stay inside their residences for this is the best way to defeat this Pandemic crisis,” Corpus added.