Police arrest 4 for playing majong, violation of anti-gambling law

COTABATO CITY – Police arrested Sunday four elders caught in the act of gambling amid the enhanced community quarantine being observed in Upi, Maguindanao.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-Maguindanao) provincial chief Police Major Esmael Madin, said the raid during the implementation of anti-illegal gambling and violation of Republic Act 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal as One Act) and Proclamation No. 922 (Declaring the state of Public Health Emergency throughout the Philippines)led to the arrest of four persons.

Madin identified them as Nelia P. Arpolar, Vicente P. Palarisan, Nestor E. Jeleron and Marivic M. Meria, all senior citizens and resident of Barangay Poblacion Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao. They were all caught in the act of playing majong.

Seized from them were majong tiles and bet money of Php700.