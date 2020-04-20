  Monday Apr, 20 2020 12:10:31 PM

Police arrest 4 for playing majong, violation of anti-gambling law

Local News • 09:00 AM Mon Apr 20, 2020
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Police caught these four people in the act of playing majong inside a house in Barnagay Poblacion Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao. (CIDG-photo)

COTABATO CITY  – Police arrested Sunday four elders caught in the act of gambling amid the enhanced community quarantine being observed in Upi, Maguindanao.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-Maguindanao) provincial chief Police Major Esmael Madin, said the raid during the implementation of anti-illegal gambling and violation of Republic Act 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal as One Act) and Proclamation No. 922 (Declaring the state of Public Health Emergency throughout the Philippines)led to the arrest of four persons.

Madin identified them as Nelia P. Arpolar, Vicente P. Palarisan, Nestor E. Jeleron and Marivic M. Meria, all senior citizens and resident of Barangay Poblacion Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao.  They were all caught in the act of playing majong.

Seized from them were majong tiles and bet money of Php700. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lanao Sur police hunts elusive murder suspect

COTABATO CITY --- The Lanao del Sur police has mobilized its forces to locate a wanted murderer whose companions wounded three policemen in a...

Police arrest 4 for playing majong, violation of anti-gambling law

COTABATO CITY  – Police arrested Sunday four elders caught in the act of gambling amid the enhanced community quarantine being observed in Upi,...

Magnitude 4.3 quake hits Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; M-3.4 also hits Tulunan, North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocked Columbio, Sultan Kudarat at 4:30 a.m. today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...

Look: Koronadal is virtual "ghost city" under total lockdown Sunday

KORONADAL CITY - Several people have been arrested for defying a "no movement day" in this city every Sunday, beginning today.

All business...

Cotabato City frontline doc: No new COVID19 cases since mid-March

COTABATO CITY - There has been no new reported case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in this city since last month. Thanks to a timely...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208