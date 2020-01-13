Police lieutenant killed in bungled Sulu anti-narc ops

COTABATO CITY --- A police lieutenant and a civilian tipster were killed Sunday in an operation meant to entrap large-scale drug dealers in Indanan town in Sulu that went haywire.

Lt. Sali Aspi Salim of the Sulu provincial police and the vigilant villager who helped them plot the sting both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said Monday the team of Salim was attacked from different directions while about to frisk and cuff three shabu dealers following a tradeoff with a non-uniformed agent.

He said a subordinate of Salim, Patrolman Alkadar Manjangan, was wounded in the incident, now recuperating in a hospital.

Local leaders said nine men armed with M14 and M16 assault rifles, apparently accomplices of the drug traffickers, were involved in the attack.

The Philippine flag was raised at half-mast today inside Camp SK Pendatun in Parang town in Maguindanao, command center of the Bangsamoro regional police, in honor of the slain officer.

“The Sulu provincial police will honor the departed officer by flying the flag at half-mast for one week starting today,” Marcos said Monday.

He said a subordinate of Salim was wounded in the incident, now recuperating in a hospital.