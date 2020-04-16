Police major slain in Sultan Kudarat shooting

COTABATO CITY--- A police major was killed instantly after he succumbed to multiple gunshots in his chest and neck while driving his pick-up vehicle in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat this afternoon with his wife and daughter.

The victim is Police Major Victorino Pansoy assigned in Internal Affairs Services in Davao Del Sur Police in Region 11.

The incident took place in front of Pama boarding house, Purok Riverside, Barangay Sampao, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat around 4:42 this afternoon.

“The victim had just came out from his rented apartment with his family and had just seated to the driver’s seat when a lone gunman swiftly came closer to him and opened fire,” according to Police Colonel Modesto Carrera, chief of Isulan police.

Investigation also revealed that a get-away car was waiting few meters from the crime scene where the assassin boarded immediately and left in unknown direction.

Pansoy was driving his red Toyota Hilux pick-up with his wife and one-year old daughter when suddenly gunman shot him from unknown direction from undetermined yet caliber of firearm.

He was brought to Isulan Sultan Kudarat provincial hospital but was declared dead-on-arrival.

Isulan police are conducting deeper investigation at the moment.

Pansoy was assigned in Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat provincial internal affairs office before his assignment now in Davao Del Sur.

It was learned that he filed several cases to some of high ranking police officers and mid-rank officers in Maguindanao before during his stint as internal affairs officer. (END)