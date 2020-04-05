Police major survives ambush in Maguindanao
SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao -- A police major and his companions survived an ambush Saturday in Barangay Calsada, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.
Police Colonel Arnold Santiago, Maguindanao provincial director, said Major Esmael Madin, head of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Maguindanao field office, and two companions were on board a Toyota Revo heading to Cotabato City when a lone gunman opened fire on them at past 12 noon.
Responding police personnel from Sultan Kudarat municipal police office, headed by Major Julhamin Asdani, conducted pursuit operation and at 12:55 p.m. found the suspect who resisted arrested by firing at lawmen.
The suspect, Abas Madsig alias Basco, died on the spot when police returned fire.
Santiago commended the Sultan Kudarat MPS operating troop for this successful pursuit operation.
Major Madin and his companions were unharmed in the incident.
