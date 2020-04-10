Police, military support to DBS war on COVID-19 cited

COTABATO CITY --- Mayor Marshall Sinsuat of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao said Friday he is thankful to their municipal police force and the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion for continuously supporting the COVID-19 control efforts of their local government unit.

The seaside municipality of Datu Blah Sinsuat, most known as DBS, is in the west coast of Maguindanao. It is touted as the “fishing capital” of the province.

He said personnel of the Datu Blah Sinsuat municipal police, under Major Ronald De Leon, and the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion of the 603rd Brigade are actively helping their LGU’s continuing relief efforts for residents of its 13 constituent-barangays displaced by the town-wide quarantine lockdown.

Sinsuat said he is as grateful to the police director of Maguindanao, Col. Arnold Santiago, and Col. Wilbur Mamawag, commander of the 603rd Brigade that has jurisdiction over soldiers securing the municipality, for supporting their LGU’s effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in the local communities.

Personnel of the Datu Blah Sinsuat LGU, assisted by the police and the military, have been touring for two weeks now the 13 barangays in the municipality to distribute relief supplies to villagers.