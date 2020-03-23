Police nab barangay exec for alleged sale of quarantine passes 

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested Sunday a barangay chairman in Marantao, Lanao del Sur for allegedly selling coronavirus quarantine passes to needy constituents.

A report from the Lanao del Sur provincial police office in Marawi City said Cassar Abinal, chairman of Barangay Mantapoli in Marantao, Lanao del Sur, is now undergoing procedural questioning.

Col. Madzgani Mukaram, police director of Lanao del Sur, said Monday the operation that led to the arrest of Abinal was premised on complaints that his office was charging P20 for each COVID-19 quarantine passes for residents of Barangay Mantapoli.

The team dispatched to investigate on tips from irate Mantapoli residents found a sign posted on the wall of their barangay hall stating a P20 requisite for the quarantine passes, according to Mukaram.

Mukaram said investigators have asked the provincial office of the Bangsamoro Ministry of the Interior and Local Government help build case against Abinal for violation of national government policies against unscrupulous collection of fees in exchange for quarantine passes.