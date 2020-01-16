Police neutralize suspect in Lanao Sur murders

LANAO DEL SUR --- Police agents shot dead Wednesday an uncooperative suspect in the Nov. 10, 2019 ambush of Mayor Nasser Pangandaman of Masiu, Lanao del Sur that left his security escort dead.

The shootout erupted when Jalaloding Mocsir, wanted for a series of murders, and cohort Nasrullah Capal, pulled out guns and opened fire on the team approaching their hideout in Saguiaran town to arrest them.

Mocsir and Capal both died in the spot from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Col. Madgani Mukaram, director of the Lanao de Sur provincial police.

“The team dispatched to arrest them were to arrest them peacefully but they resisted and fired at our men. A Kevlar helmet of one of the operatives was damaged by bullet in fact,” Mukaram said Friday.

Mocsir is wanted for the murder of Safra Mabantog Pangandaman on January 31, 2017 and Mojera Macalangan on August 30, 2019 in separate attacks in Marawi City.

Mocsir, who is identified with the Dawlah Islamiya terror group, was also implicated in the ambush more than two months ago of the mayor of Masiu, Lanao del Sur that resulted in the death of Police Staff Sgt. Jabar Pangandaman.

Four relatives of Mocsir and his wife, Bling, who were in the scene of the firefight, were arrested and detained for coddling a wanted person.

The raiding team also seized from Mocsir’s spouse eight sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride, most known as shabu.