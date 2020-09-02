Police now have names of killers of Carmen police chief

COTABATO CITY --- Investigators have identified the ten robbery suspects who killed an Indian moneylender and a municipal police chief in Carmen town in North Cotabato last week.

Radio reports on Tuesday stated that the municipal peace and order council of Carmen has confirmed that criminal cases are soon to be filed against the gunmen who first killed the Indian merchant in a robbery attack and, subsequently, shot dead Police Major Joan Resurreccion who led a team out to arrest them minutes after the incident.

Local radio stations quoted Tuesday the mayor of Carmen, Moises Arendain, as saying that the municipal police shall file corresponding criminal cases against ten men responsible for killing the Indian moneylender and Resurreccion.

Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the North Cotabato provincial police, said she is thankful to Arendain and the Carmen municipal police for cooperating in identifying the culprits for prosecution.

Catamco said she is ready to raise a bounty for them once the judiciary releases an order for their arrest.