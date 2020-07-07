Police officer is Tawi-Tawi's first COVID-19 patient

TAWI-TAWI — A police officer becomes the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive in TAwi-Tawi province, the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) said in a statement.

The patient is a 44-year-old male personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He was an identified locally stranded individual (LSI) with travel history from COVID-19 infected areas namely San Isidro in Quezon City, Zamboanga City and Basilan.

The IATF said he arrived at Bongao Port in Tawi-Tawi on June 30, asymptomatic and is now isolated.

Following the incident, Tawi-Tawi IATF Covid-19 imposes safety measures. Read below: