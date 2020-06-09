Police in Region 12 kill 10, arrest 111 in 1-day law enforcement opn

GEN. SANTOS CITY - In line with its intensified campaign against all forms of criminality, the police had conducted Simultaneous Law Enforcement Operation in SOCCSKSARGEN Region on Jun 8, 2020, which resulted in the arrest of 111 suspects and death of 10 drug suspects.

On June 8, 2020, joint operation composed of elements from RID12, RPDEU12, RMFB12, RIU12, CIDG12, GSCPO, SPPO, SCPPO, SKPPO, and CPPO in coordination with PDEA12 conducted Simultaneous Law Enforcement Operation (SLEO) is conducted, it is comprised of anti-illegal drug operations, operations against loose Firearms and explosives, operations against wanted persons and illegal gambling operations in the areas SOX.

On a day of law enforcement operation in five areas of SOCCSKSARGEN (General Santos City, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and North Cotabato) 111 Person was arrested; 10 Died in Police Operation (DIPO) to which 5 of them are included in the Inter-Agency Drug Information Database (IDID) formerly PRRD list and categorized as (High-Value Individuals) HVIs; recovered 11 assorted units of Firearms; One (1) Hand Grenade; and seized 85 Sachets of suspected Shabu.

“We have decided to conduct simultaneous police operations to make the lawless elements feel and see that all criminal elements are being targeted in our campaign against criminality, this is to show them that the PNP PRO 12 is not ceasing with its campaign instead we will further intensify our operations,” PBGEN MICHAEL JOHN F DUBRIA said.

The Regional Director also put emphasis that despite of confronting this Covid-19 Pandemic, PNP PRO 12 will continue to conduct Law enforcement in endeavor to end violence and the occurrence of all forms of criminality and it will not stop stimulating its efforts in hunting down the cause of disorder in the Region and making sure that the community is safe from all forms of criminal acts.

Meanwhile, all arrested persons and confiscated items are now under the custody of respective Police Stations concerned for documentation and proper disposition, while the dead bodies of ten (10) suspects who died in police operations were claimed by their respective families.