Police still sifting through bloody Cotabato gun fight

COTABATO CITY --- Investigators are still trying to put closure to Wednesday's gunfight in the city that left a gunman dead and injured three others.

Police investigators identified the fatality as Asraf Bajunaid, 50, who died from multiple bullet wounds inside a car with a suspicious Philippine National Police commemorative plate.

He and his companions reportedly figured in a gunfight with a motorcycle rider named Johnity Sapal Kubato and his companions in Rajah Tabunaway Street here.

Kubato was wounded in the lower torso, but managed to return fire, according to investigators.

Bajunaid’s companion, Kasim Panalangin, was seriously wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

Also wounded in the incident was a certain Tato whose exact identity investigators are still trying to determine.

Two 1911 .45 caliber pistols and spent bullet shells were found inside the car carrying the slain gunmen who perished in the gunfight.

Probers from the Cotabato City police office are still investigating on the incident and verifying the ownership of the light brown car carrying Bajunaid and his cohorts.