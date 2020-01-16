  Thursday Jan, 16 2020 05:07:28 PM

Police still sifting through bloody Cotabato gun fight

Local News • 11:30 AM Thu Jan 16, 2020
58
By: 
John M. Unson
 Asraf Bajunaid died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds. 

COTABATO CITY --- Investigators are still trying to put closure to Wednesday's gunfight in the city that left a gunman dead and injured three others. 

Police investigators identified the fatality as Asraf Bajunaid, 50, who died from multiple bullet wounds inside a car with a suspicious Philippine National Police commemorative plate.

He and his companions reportedly figured in a gunfight with a motorcycle rider named Johnity Sapal Kubato and his companions in Rajah Tabunaway Street here.

Kubato was wounded in the lower torso, but managed to return fire, according to investigators.

Bajunaid’s companion, Kasim Panalangin, was seriously wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

Also wounded in the incident was a certain Tato whose exact identity investigators are still trying to determine.

Two 1911 .45 caliber pistols and spent bullet shells were found inside the car carrying the slain gunmen who perished in the gunfight.

Probers from the Cotabato City police office are still investigating on the incident and verifying the ownership of the light brown car carrying Bajunaid and his cohorts. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM eyes for skilled, competent workers

COTABATO CITY — In pursuit of quality public service in the Bangsamoro region, the Bangsamoro Government is eyeing for skilled and competent...

BARMM eyes for skilled, competent workers

COTABATO CITY — In pursuit of quality public service in the Bangsamoro region, the Bangsamoro Government is eyeing for skilled and competent...

Police still sifting through bloody Cotabato gun fight

COTABATO CITY --- Investigators are still trying to put closure to Wednesday's gunfight in the city that left a gunman dead and injured three...

Police neutralize suspect in Lanao Sur murders

LANAO DEL SUR --- Police agents shot dead Wednesday an uncooperative suspect in the Nov. 10, 2019 ambush of Mayor Nasser Pangandaman of...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Jan 18

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate upgrading of power lines in Barangay Tamontaka, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) is announcing...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208