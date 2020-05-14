Poor kids get support from Cotabato City police
COTABATO CITY --- A hundred children belonging to impoverished families benefited from a police COVID-19 quarantine outreach mission Thursday.
The activity was initiated by personnel of the Women and Children Protection Desk in the Cotabato City Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region under acting city police director Col. Richard Fiesta.
The humanitarian mission covered residential enclaves around the Pedro Colina Hill in Cotabato City, not too distant from the CCPO headquarters.
Policewomen provided children with hygiene packs and food provisions to help ease their situation, made difficult by the coronavirus quarantine since March.
Cops nab man for gun possession while queuing for SAP fund
COTABATO CITY – A 45-year-old man hoping to avail of financial subsidy from the government during this pandemic and was about to receive his...
Cotabato Light advisory on February bills
COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) reminds its consumers of their bills to be settled as soon as possible to...
Poor kids get support from Cotabato City police
COTABATO CITY --- A hundred children belonging to impoverished families benefited from a police COVID-19 quarantine outreach mission Thursday....
NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 14, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. LOW RISK areas, kabilang ang BARMM at region 12, isasailalim pa rin sa...
Law enforcers, OPAPP, and OCD join Bangsamoro IATF to strengthen fight against Covid-19
COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government's efforts to fight Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) double as its task force welcomes new members during the...