Poor kids get support from Cotabato City police

COTABATO CITY --- A hundred children belonging to impoverished families benefited from a police COVID-19 quarantine outreach mission Thursday.

The activity was initiated by personnel of the Women and Children Protection Desk in the Cotabato City Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region under acting city police director Col. Richard Fiesta.

The humanitarian mission covered residential enclaves around the Pedro Colina Hill in Cotabato City, not too distant from the CCPO headquarters.

Policewomen provided children with hygiene packs and food provisions to help ease their situation, made difficult by the coronavirus quarantine since March.