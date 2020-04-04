Pope names new bishop of Jolo
Pope Francis has appointed Fr. Charlie Inzon of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate as the apostolic vicar of the Jolo vicariate in Sulu province.
The 54-year-old priest is currently the provincial superior of the OMI in the Philippines.
The appointment was made public in Rome on Saturday at 12 noon (6:00 p.m. in Manila).
The vicariate has been without a bishop after Angelito Lampon was named archbishop of Cotabato in November 2018.
Since January 2019, the ecclesial jurisdiction has been under the temporary care of Fr. Romeo Saniel, OMI, as its administrator.
An apostolic vicariate is a local Church that has not yet been established as a diocese. Its administration is assigned to the apostolic vicar or apostolic who governs it in the name of the Pope.
Born in Putiao, Sorsogon on Nov. 24, 1965, the bishop-elect joined the OMI in 1982 and made his perpetual profession on Sept. 8, 1990.
Inzon studied Philosophy at Notre Dame University in Cotabato City and Theology at the Loyola School of Theology of the Ateneo De Manila University.
He was ordained a priest on April 24, 1993 in Caloocan City.
After his ordination, he held the following positions:
-
- 1993-1995: Chaplain of Notre Dame College, Jolo
- 1995-1998: Person in charge of the mission station of Batu-Batu in Tawi-Tawi
- 1998-1999: Parish Vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Bangong Barrio, Caloocan City
- 1999-2000: Parish vicar of Sto. Niño Parish, Madsayap, Cotabato
- 2000-2007: Director of the O.M.I. College Seminary, Quezon City
- 2007-2010: Research Director of Notre Dame College, in Jolo
- 2008-2010: Chaplain of Notre Dame College, Jolo
- 2009-2010: Dean of the Graduate School of Notre Dame College, Jolo;
- 2010-2014: President of Notre Dame College, Jolo
- 2014-2018: President of Notre Dame University, Cotabato
The bishop-elect has been serving as OMI’s provincial superior since 2018.
