Power down at Dimapatoy area, water pumps run by generator sets, expect low H2O pressure

Breaking News
34
By: 
Melinda Barcimo/ MCWD

Metro Cotabato Water District
Cotabato City

August 7, 2020

Status of Dimapatoy Pumping Station:

As of 7:00 pm - 2 pumps in operation, thru genset, at Dimapatoy Pumping Station due to power outage.

Some service areas will be experiencing temporary low water pressure to no water. However, the Colight team is already at the site conducting line survey. Please wait for further updates.

Please make it a habit to store enough water to be ready at all times.

Thank you for your understanding.

MCWD Management

